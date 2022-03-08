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In Germany, Doctors Are Driving Around, Urging People To Refuse Vaccinations And Warning About The Dangers Of Vaccines
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2004 views • March 08, 2022
DOCTOR WARNS:
- Warning!!! Do not get the Corona vaccine because it is dangerous and untested.
❗️We don't want to be guinea pigs for genetic experiments.
Mass deaths, cancer and sterilization are known side effects of these vaccinations.
No long-term studies have been done. Allowing these vaccinations is criminal.
- Warning!!! Do not get the Corona vaccine because it is dangerous and untested.
❗️We don't want to be guinea pigs for genetic experiments.
Mass deaths, cancer and sterilization are known side effects of these vaccinations.
No long-term studies have been done. Allowing these vaccinations is criminal.
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