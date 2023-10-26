Create New Account
What do you think? Crisis actors or heartbroken victims?
Published Thursday

Why are these teens, whose parents were supposedly just killed by Hamas, unsuccessfully attempting to hold back laughter in these MSM "news" reports?


Are crisis actors being used to create atrocity propaganda, designed to drum up public support for all-out war in the Middle East?


It certainly wouldn't be the first time. Sources:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=bH74lnxHMiU

