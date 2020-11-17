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It’s hardly a secret that the powerful mind-altering psych drugs cause the very symptoms that they are reported to treat
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11 views • November 17, 2020
The life of a soldier is demanding.
You’re trained to be alert, decisive and focused—and in top physical and mental shape. It’s a necessity.
But soldiers operating under the influence of psychiatric drugs reflect just the opposite.
Nevertheless, military electronic records show that at least one in six service members has been on some form of psychotropic drug. This ratio is probably vastly understated, as prescription records are not kept on the front lines, where drugs are often informally passed out by medics or between fellow soldiers.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/psychiatric-drugs-cause-suicide.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
You’re trained to be alert, decisive and focused—and in top physical and mental shape. It’s a necessity.
But soldiers operating under the influence of psychiatric drugs reflect just the opposite.
Nevertheless, military electronic records show that at least one in six service members has been on some form of psychotropic drug. This ratio is probably vastly understated, as prescription records are not kept on the front lines, where drugs are often informally passed out by medics or between fellow soldiers.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/hidden-enemy/psychiatric-drugs-cause-suicide.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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