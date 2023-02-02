Create New Account
Water Pipe Power Off Objectionable Current Sewage
Zipse: “Using voltage as the criteria for determining electrical safety is deliberately deceptive, deceiving and misleading.”* Professor Dalziel in 1946 stated, "Perhaps the most serious misconception concerns the effects of voltage versus the effects of current. Current and not voltage is the proper criterion of shock intensity.”* “The lack of information about or awareness of proper testing design and applying the correct instrumentation has led to disastrous results of lasting consequences. …This lack of understanding has delayed correcting the electrical harm being forced on humans resulting in electrical shocks and electrocutions

healthfatigueantennaneutralelectric shockbuilding biologypressure in ears

