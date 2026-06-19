Trump's $14M Reflecting Pool Falls Apart in Days - Algae's Back, Paint's Peeling

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Trump's $14M Reflecting Pool Falls Apart Within Days — Algae's Back, Paint's Peeling
Trump ordered the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation in April, calling the existing pool "filthy dirty" and demanding the bottom be painted "American flag blue." Original estimate: $1.8 million. Final cost, per federal contract records: somewhere between $14.2 and $14.8 million, depending on which outlet's contract summary you read — the contractor told NBC the price rose because "the park service added work to the original scope."
Weeks after refilling, the pool turned green with algae again. NPS dumped hydrogen peroxide and ran "nanobubble ozone technology" to kill it. Within days, the new blue coating started peeling off the bottom anyway — high pH from the algae treatment may be stripping it.
A separate $1.7 million water-purification contract, awarded without competitive bidding, went to a firm owned by longtime Trump donor John Cafaro. Interior denies any connection.
A nonprofit is now suing the administration over the repaint itself, arguing the original lighter color reflected the monument better and the change was unlawful.