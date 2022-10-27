Next morning after DIY treatments, my palpable chest lump is gone! Thanks, Abraham Hicks!

included dermarollered extracts, baking soda, 500+ppm DIY colloidal silver, borax, in solution. Also consumed powdered barley grass powder, Fen behn. Still a shedding victim, and using repelling magnets, magnetic necklaces that repel side to side. Thank you, Dock Leese Merriutt, for the idea, Law of Attraction per Abraham Hicks, Josh Tippen for Fenn Bein protucall, Law of Appreciation!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.