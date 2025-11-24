BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TOP Election Night MELTDOWN Performances -- OSCAR Awards Show!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
22 views • 1 day ago

A year after the election, we've shifted through all of the leftist election night meltdowns, and we have the Oscars award show for the top performance.

Please join us as we look at Roland Martin, Mary Trump, Alex Wagner, Johnathan CapeHeart, Cenk Uyghur of the Young Turks, Jen Taub, and Sam Lichtman. Please leave in the comments who you vote for!

#electionnight #meltdown #oscars


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


Keywords
donald trumpmsnbc2024rachel maddowyoung turksmeltdownoscarselection nightmary trumproland martinelection victoryallan lichtmansam lichtmanrowan martinmari trumpalex wagnerblackstar networkcasperianleft us meltdownjen taubcenk uyghuroscar night
