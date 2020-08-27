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Tactical PE Video Lesson: Use This Exercise To Devolop Life-Saving Knockout Punches
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550 views • August 27, 2020
In today's lesson we learn how to do a great modification of the standard bench press, and then how this strength could apply to delivering devastating blows to would-be robbers thieves and anarchists.
Part one: Barbell Floor Wide-Grip Chest Press (AVOID SHOULDER PAIN)
Work both your chest and your triceps without placing excessive strain on your shoulders.
From Tactical Workouts: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Complete Badass Saves Man From Gang of 3 Robbers Using Nothing But His Bare Hands.
"A young man named Ruslan stood up for a guy whom three unknown people tried to rob, reports Inaktau , citing Zakon.kz .
The incident occurred on the evening of July 13. Three men demanded that the guy give the phone and money.
From Viral One http://bit.ly/ViralOneYT
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Part one: Barbell Floor Wide-Grip Chest Press (AVOID SHOULDER PAIN)
Work both your chest and your triceps without placing excessive strain on your shoulders.
From Tactical Workouts: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Part two: Complete Badass Saves Man From Gang of 3 Robbers Using Nothing But His Bare Hands.
"A young man named Ruslan stood up for a guy whom three unknown people tried to rob, reports Inaktau , citing Zakon.kz .
The incident occurred on the evening of July 13. Three men demanded that the guy give the phone and money.
From Viral One http://bit.ly/ViralOneYT
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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