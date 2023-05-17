Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Right Squad" on Newsmax to discuss the bombshell report from Special Counsel John Durham exposing the phony FBI witch hunt of President Trump, the investigation into the Biden Crime Family led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer, how Tucker Carlson may be on a U.S.-funded global disinformation blacklist, and more!
(Newsmax, The Right Squad, 05/15/23)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
https://rumble.com/v2o18ug-boom-matt-gaetz-talks-bombshell-revelations-in-the-durham-report-on-newsmax.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.