BOOM: Matt Gaetz Talks Bombshell Revelations in The Durham Report on Newsmax
35 views
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Right Squad" on Newsmax to discuss the bombshell report from Special Counsel John Durham exposing the phony FBI witch hunt of President Trump, the investigation into the Biden Crime Family led by House Oversight Chairman James Comer, how Tucker Carlson may be on a U.S.-funded global disinformation blacklist, and more!

(Newsmax, The Right Squad, 05/15/23)

https://rumble.com/v2o18ug-boom-matt-gaetz-talks-bombshell-revelations-in-the-durham-report-on-newsmax.html



fbimatt gaetznewsmaxjohn durham investigationtrump russia hoax

