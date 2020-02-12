James Woods Gives Interesting Prediction for Who Will Win the 2020 Dem Primary

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Collin Rugg from Trending Politics reports, Conservative actor James Woods is back on Twitter and has a lot to say. Woods took a break from the social media platform after he was suspended multiple times by the liberal leaders at Twitter.