WILL DEFLATION SOLVE THE PROBLEMS OF INFLATION?

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Fed-created inflation and government-created shortages...It doesn't have to be this way. Many of our American ancestors lived under much more favorable monetary conditions. For almost an entire century, the dollar would consistently purchase more goods and services, not less! Standards of living rose as a result of sound money. We can return to such circumstances once again. All that is needed is the will.