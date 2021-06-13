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J AND J SHIT SHOT - HOSPITALIZED AND A HEART RATE OVER 150.
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51 views • June 13, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
She tells about her experience. A heart rate from 150 then down to 30 and back up again. Scared and alone. Don't recall seeing this listed as a side effect...
She tells about her experience. A heart rate from 150 then down to 30 and back up again. Scared and alone. Don't recall seeing this listed as a side effect...
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