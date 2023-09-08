Create New Account
Malik Obama: ‘very little of what Michelle Obama has said about her life story is true’
🔥🚨BREAKING: President Obama’s brother Malik Obama just announced that Joel Gilbert, the insider that claims Michelle Obama is about to run for President in 2024 is about to release a film that prove ‘very little of what Michelle Obama has said about her life story is true’


Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives

@dom_lucre


