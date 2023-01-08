Create New Account
Crisis, what crisis? El Paso clears migrant camps ahead of Biden's first trip to border
Crisis, what crisis? El Paso clears migrant camps ahead of Biden's first trip to border on Sunday as frustrated agents say numbers always fall in January and he might as well have gone to Des Moines

Border agents accuse President Joe Biden of timing his first trip to the Mexico border for a period when the crisis is easing - as it

On Tuesday and Wednesday law enforcement teams moved through the downtown area, picking up migrants who had entered the country illegally.

The Cleanup before the visit, its all staged

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11609673/El-Paso-clears-migrant-camps-ahead-Bidens-visit-border-crossings-drop-trickle.html

