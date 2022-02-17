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No Confidence In Trudeau Causes Run On Banks
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182 views • February 17, 2022
TRUDEAU CAUSES **BANK RUN** IN CANADA
With his invoking of "Emergency Act" war-type powers, and his Order to seize bank accounts of anyone found donating to the trucker's Freedom Convoy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently triggered a BANK RUN in Canada. The withdrawals are so widespread Canada's largest banks Royal Bank, BMO Bank of Montreal, and CIBC Bank, ARE ALL OFFLINE!
Canadians are already talking about it online:
"Stopped by the bank on my way home to request all my funds only leaving enough for direct withdrawals like insurance. I overheard the couple in front of me, eastern European, requesting hundreds of thousands as well. Just between two clients, close to 1/2 a mil.
Nice job Junior!"
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/trudeau-causes-bank-run-in-canada
With his invoking of "Emergency Act" war-type powers, and his Order to seize bank accounts of anyone found donating to the trucker's Freedom Convoy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently triggered a BANK RUN in Canada. The withdrawals are so widespread Canada's largest banks Royal Bank, BMO Bank of Montreal, and CIBC Bank, ARE ALL OFFLINE!
Canadians are already talking about it online:
"Stopped by the bank on my way home to request all my funds only leaving enough for direct withdrawals like insurance. I overheard the couple in front of me, eastern European, requesting hundreds of thousands as well. Just between two clients, close to 1/2 a mil.
Nice job Junior!"
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/trudeau-causes-bank-run-in-canada
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