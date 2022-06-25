Quarters Minted in 2022 for Lucifer - Five Planets Align - Holy Scriptures

Have you seen the designs on the new quarters minted for 2022? The U.S. Mint shows they know what "In God We Trust" really means!





The 5 planets are aligning and we're in that brief season where their impact (and the impact of their exploitation) is most significant!





Thanks, everybody, for all you do to contribute to what we do in every way you do it. Much appreciated!





Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/OccultMoneyQuarters.mp4





For collateral study: See: Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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