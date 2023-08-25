William Makis & Glenn Dormer about dead medical doctors, bioweapon & Covid-19

William Makis & Glenn Dormer about dead medical doctors, bioweapon & Covid-19https://odysee.com/@valsamverkan:3/william-makis-glenn-dormer:d?r=35bHE6gFTetcxPzE2w3PVFEEnrN5SRev
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiXQf8P9JYJx/
https://rumble.com/v3bpv30-william-makis-and-glenn-dormer-about-dead-medical-doctors-bioweapon-and-cov.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/wZ8S9QepmJqSBkaZXNRHXT
https://www.brighteon.com/fea91c1f-eea0-4cb9-a4cd-42b2239b9e41
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.