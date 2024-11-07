BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Truth Never Confuses Anybody, The Truth Is Always Enlightening, If We Confuse People, We Are Actually Adding to the Confusion on the Planet
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
96 followers
46 views • 5 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/TpCVVhHFLVY

20120219 Lessons In Love - Love Has Power Over Evil S1P2


Cut:

35m32s - 36m46s


Website:

www.divinetruth.com

*************



“THE TRUTH NEVER CONFUSES ANYBODY. THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ENLIGHTENING.

YOU CAN BECOME THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD ONLY BY BEING IN A STATE OF TRUTH AND LOVE.

THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE.”

@ 35m32S


“IF WE CONFUSE PEOPLE, WE ARE ACTUALLY ADDING TO THE CONFUSION ON THE PLANET.”

@ 35m58s


wisdomsimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitynew new agereincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with godtruth will set you freedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningtruth and honestyi want to know everythingtruth and lovethe power of truthbecome the lightenlightening truthconfusion on the planet
