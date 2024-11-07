The Truth Never Confuses Anybody, The Truth Is Always Enlightening, If We Confuse People, We Are Actually Adding to the Confusion on the Planet

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/TpCVVhHFLVY

20120219 Lessons In Love - Love Has Power Over Evil S1P2





Cut:

35m32s - 36m46s





Website:

www.divinetruth.com

*************









“THE TRUTH NEVER CONFUSES ANYBODY. THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ENLIGHTENING.

YOU CAN BECOME THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD ONLY BY BEING IN A STATE OF TRUTH AND LOVE.

THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE.”

@ 35m32S





“IF WE CONFUSE PEOPLE, WE ARE ACTUALLY ADDING TO THE CONFUSION ON THE PLANET.”

@ 35m58s



