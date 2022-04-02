© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (2 April, 2022): Food Attacks, Ukraine Peace? UK Digital ID start Next Week
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • April 03, 2022
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1509246112934289421
https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/trudeau-warns-of-difficult-time-food-shortages-due-to-covid-19-122033000102_1.html
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/01/biden-pays-farms-to-stop-eu-out-of-feed-meat-taxes-chicken-permits-up-to-you-to-grow-food/
https://twitter.com/CardinalBCupich/status/1510049379499245568
https://padreperegrino.org/2022/03/pro-lifers-arrested-by-fbi-with-drawn-guns/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-early-trans-surgeries-hormones-are-crucial-for-kids-teens-who-identify-as-trans
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1509532210495254528
https://news.yahoo.com/cannot-teach-florida-lgbtq-educators-141754629.html
https://news.yahoo.com/germany-warns-gas-supply-over-090547571.html
https://twitter.com/marceldirsus/status/1509105244403294210
https://nationalfile.com/washington-moves-forward-with-plan-to-ban-non-electric-cars-by-2030/
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220331/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/caitlyn-jenner-joins-fox-news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWcpE6bP0Qg
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1510247053972094987
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/03/30/is-a-peace-treaty-to-end-the-russia-ukraine-war-in-sight/
https://geopolitiekincontext.wordpress.com/crosstalk/
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/i-am-in-awe-of-the-sheer-ruthlessness?s=r
https://consortiumnews.com/2022/04/01/russia-ukraine-and-the-law-of-war-war-and-war-crimes/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-says-pathogens-us-linked-ukraine-labs-not-offensive-bioweapons
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/while-you-were-distracted-by-will-smith-the-international-elite-met-at-the-world-government-summit/
https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/events/2022/session-detail/a0f3z0our-world-today-why-government-must-act-now-
https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/events/2022/session-detail/a0f3z0are-we-ready-for-a-new-world-order-
https://off-guardian.org/2022/04/02/debate-russia-and-the-great-reset-resistance-or-complicity/
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/top-us-general:-us-to-consider-permanent-troop-deployments-t
https://twitter.com/OracleFilmsUK/status/1510275864436555778
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/not-just-azov-documents-prove-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-ukraine-since-1948/
https://sociable.co/technology/history-turning-point-global-energy-food-systems-deeply-affected-klaus-schwab-world-government/
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/russia-ukraine-nato-the-eu-and-a?s=r
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/are-we-the-baddies?s=r
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/president-biden-chillingly-declares?s=r
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1510089634704936963
https://rumble.com/vzcz6x-is-mandate-mayhem-over.html
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-americans-prepared-new-covid-restrictions
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-podcast-vaccine-passport-blackrock-vanguard-profiting-pandemic/
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/31/hugo-kruger-covid19-uses-hiv-playbook-cure-is-disease/
https://abcnews.go.com/International/china-orders-51-million-lockdown-covid-surges/story?id=83431247
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/covid-psyop-exposed-ukraines-defensive-bioweapons-usaid-caught-ukraine-fake-news/
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/shanghai-separates-covid-positive-children-parents-virus-fight-2022-04-02/
https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1509287046921211904
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/human-interest/australia-vegans-getting-vasectomies-531863.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-city-reconsiders-plan-kill-144450491.html
https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/trudeau-warns-of-difficult-time-food-shortages-due-to-covid-19-122033000102_1.html
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/04/01/biden-pays-farms-to-stop-eu-out-of-feed-meat-taxes-chicken-permits-up-to-you-to-grow-food/
https://twitter.com/CardinalBCupich/status/1510049379499245568
https://padreperegrino.org/2022/03/pro-lifers-arrested-by-fbi-with-drawn-guns/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/white-house-early-trans-surgeries-hormones-are-crucial-for-kids-teens-who-identify-as-trans
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1509532210495254528
https://news.yahoo.com/cannot-teach-florida-lgbtq-educators-141754629.html
https://news.yahoo.com/germany-warns-gas-supply-over-090547571.html
https://twitter.com/marceldirsus/status/1509105244403294210
https://nationalfile.com/washington-moves-forward-with-plan-to-ban-non-electric-cars-by-2030/
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220331/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/caitlyn-jenner-joins-fox-news
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qWcpE6bP0Qg
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1510247053972094987
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2022/03/30/is-a-peace-treaty-to-end-the-russia-ukraine-war-in-sight/
https://geopolitiekincontext.wordpress.com/crosstalk/
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/i-am-in-awe-of-the-sheer-ruthlessness?s=r
https://consortiumnews.com/2022/04/01/russia-ukraine-and-the-law-of-war-war-and-war-crimes/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-says-pathogens-us-linked-ukraine-labs-not-offensive-bioweapons
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/while-you-were-distracted-by-will-smith-the-international-elite-met-at-the-world-government-summit/
https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/events/2022/session-detail/a0f3z0our-world-today-why-government-must-act-now-
https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/events/2022/session-detail/a0f3z0are-we-ready-for-a-new-world-order-
https://off-guardian.org/2022/04/02/debate-russia-and-the-great-reset-resistance-or-complicity/
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/top-us-general:-us-to-consider-permanent-troop-deployments-t
https://twitter.com/OracleFilmsUK/status/1510275864436555778
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/not-just-azov-documents-prove-cia-has-been-cultivating-fascism-ukraine-since-1948/
https://sociable.co/technology/history-turning-point-global-energy-food-systems-deeply-affected-klaus-schwab-world-government/
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/russia-ukraine-nato-the-eu-and-a?s=r
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/are-we-the-baddies?s=r
https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/president-biden-chillingly-declares?s=r
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1510089634704936963
https://rumble.com/vzcz6x-is-mandate-mayhem-over.html
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-americans-prepared-new-covid-restrictions
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-podcast-vaccine-passport-blackrock-vanguard-profiting-pandemic/
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/31/hugo-kruger-covid19-uses-hiv-playbook-cure-is-disease/
https://abcnews.go.com/International/china-orders-51-million-lockdown-covid-surges/story?id=83431247
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/covid-psyop-exposed-ukraines-defensive-bioweapons-usaid-caught-ukraine-fake-news/
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/shanghai-separates-covid-positive-children-parents-virus-fight-2022-04-02/
https://twitter.com/ZNeveri/status/1509287046921211904
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending/human-interest/australia-vegans-getting-vasectomies-531863.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-city-reconsiders-plan-kill-144450491.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.