BrightLearn - One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime by Whitney Webb

Whitney Webb's "One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime" exposes the dark history of collaboration between U.S. intelligence agencies, organized crime, and global espionage, particularly during World War II. The book details how wartime exigencies led to Operation Underworld, where the government enlisted mob figures like Lucky Luciano in counterintelligence efforts, in return for looking past their many crimes. This uneasy partnership expanded post-war, with criminal syndicates infiltrating political and business circles, and the OSS's covert activities in Asia laid the groundwork for drug trafficking networks. The narrative underscores the enduring legacy of corruption, challenging readers to confront the moral complexities of using criminal elements for national security.





