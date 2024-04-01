30 Million GMO Lunches Loaded With Heavy Metals Served Daily to Students - Zen Honeycutt

Mothers will do anything to protect their children, and Zen Honeycutt is a prime example. After watching her son nearly die from an allergic reaction to a pecan on Thanksgiving, she realized something had to change. After taking him off GMO foods and pivoting toward an organic diet, his allergies quickly cleared up and her family’s overall health improved dramatically. Inspired and fired up, she founded Moms Across America, an organization dedicated to educating and empowering mothers with actions and solutions to create healthy communities. Zen discusses the horrifying details of different types of GMO toxins that ravage the body and cause horrible side effects. She also focuses on the chilling toxic metals and chemicals in school lunches, fast food, and more.
TAKEAWAYS
Chemical corporations have sister corporations that treat the very symptoms the parent company caused, creating an endless cash cow
30 million GMO chemical-laden meals are served every day to schoolchildren in America
Fast food suppliers provide the majority of American school lunches - and the food quality is horrible and loaded with GMOs and chemicals
Skyrocketing heavy metals were present in 100 percent of the school lunch samples Moms Across America tested in their study
