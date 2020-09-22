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New law in Australia aims to squash "conspiracy theorists" (MIRRORED)
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306 views • September 22, 2020
New law in Australia aims to squash "conspiracy theorists" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/gYj5fI6EB0A
*****News Topic 31*****
Pre-Crime: New Law Would Give Australian Authorities Power to Arrest C***D “Conspiracy Theorists”
https://summit.news/2020/09/18/pre-crime-new-law-would-give-australian-authorities-power-to-arrest-covid-conspiracy-theorists/
Minority Report reference on The Duran:
https://youtu.be/OQe2oCOyDQo?t=837
#Australia #Melbourne #Victoria #TheDuran
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/gYj5fI6EB0A
*****News Topic 31*****
Pre-Crime: New Law Would Give Australian Authorities Power to Arrest C***D “Conspiracy Theorists”
https://summit.news/2020/09/18/pre-crime-new-law-would-give-australian-authorities-power-to-arrest-covid-conspiracy-theorists/
Minority Report reference on The Duran:
https://youtu.be/OQe2oCOyDQo?t=837
#Australia #Melbourne #Victoria #TheDuran
*****DAILY NEWS*****
http://theduran.com
*****OFFICIAL MERCH*****
http://drnshop.com
*****PLEASE DONATE*****
PAYPAL: https://paypal.me/theduran/10
SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran
PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran
*****ALT TECH IS THE FUTURE*****
RED PILL VIDEOS: http://redpillvideos.com/
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TheDuran
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/theduran/posts
BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom
GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran
MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran
***** AUDIO PODCASTS*****
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-duran-podcast/id1442883993
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666
----------
End Screen Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com
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