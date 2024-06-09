Russian drone team turned the houses of Ukrainian positions into bricks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian drone operator from the 810th Marine Brigade exposed civilian houses in Kherson where Ukrainian troops were taking up positions as well as a deployment point for their UAV operators. Russian fighters deployed FPV drones with added explosives and mortars, turning the houses into brick-strewn ruins beyond repair.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
