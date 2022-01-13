Basic Political Spectrum Explained

The Generic Political Spectrum indoctrinated in us by the media has Communism on one end and Nazism (Fascism) on the other end. Both ultimately are for big government (near dictatorship). In one case the Government persuades the companies to enforce Big Government. While in the other case, Government uses force to enforce Big Government.

This deception has Divided and Conquered this country.



Now is the time to recognize this and start reasoning it out for yourself.



The real Basic Political Spectrum is From 100% rule of a dictatorship(Total Gov) to 0% like that of Anarchy(NO Gov). What is in between you ask? Everything. Dems and Establishment GOP are both to the left of the center point. US Constitution is center.