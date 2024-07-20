BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel onstage at the RNC
9 months ago
 Iowa delegate prays St. Michael Prayer at Republican National ConventionIowa delegate prays St. Michael Prayer at Republican National Convention 


The full text of the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel in English and in Latin is as follows:

St. Michael the Archangel, 
defend us in battle. 
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. 
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, 
and do thou, 
O Prince of the heavenly hosts, 
by the power of God, 
thrust into hell Satan, 
and all the evil spirits, 
who prowl about the world 
seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. 

Sancte Michael Archangele,
defende nos in proelio;
contra nequitiam et insidias diaboli esto praesidium.
Imperet illi Deus, supplices deprecamur:
tuque, Princeps militiae Caelestis,
satanam aliosque spiritus malignos,
qui ad perditionem animarum pervagantur in mundo,
divina virtute in infernum detrude. Amen.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-iowa-delegate-prays-st-michael-prayer-at-republican-national-convention/?

