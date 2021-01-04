Shining on the Shadows ~ Weather Warfare, the Real Climate Change! Kathleen Fitzgerald Interviews Me

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A great summary of everything you need to know in order to know what's up with the weather. Breaking down the nuance and science of contrail and climate science and the story leading up to my big weaponized weather discovery that Doppler radar steers the storms... the story of the REAL climate changing... the story of our World of Hot Water!