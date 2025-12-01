From November 29 to December 1, the intensity of the fighting on the fronts of the Ukrainian conflict remained high. The main events unfolded in the southern operational direction, where both sides deployed reserves.

The battle for Volchansk is essentially over. The Russian army drove Ukrainian units out of their last strongholds in the southeastern part of the city. On November 30, the Russian army captured a forest area to the east of the city. Assault units advanced into Vilche and Liman as well.

South of Kupyansk, the village of Boguslavka is now surrounded. The Russian army achieved a significant tactical victory south of the settlement. The main road running along the Oskol River from the north to south is now under fire control.

Russian troops are advancing in the Liman area. It is reported that the Varadero area, east of Dibrova, has been cleared. Three Ukrainian army units are now surrounded.

Building on their success, Russian assault units have now entered Dibrova. According to reports from December 1, there is heavy fighting on the eastern outskirts of the settlement.

North of Gulyaipole, Russian units are advancing on a broad front. The Ukrainian army is retreating to the Dobropillya-Varvarivka-Zelenoye line. The Russian command’s most likely operational plan is to reach the main line of Ukrainian fortifications behind these settlements.

According to reports from December 1, Russian assault groups crossed the Haichur River. They have established small tactical footholds in the Zarechnoye area. If the Ukrainian army fails to hold this section, the consequences for the entire defense line could be dire.

This would cut off the main supply route to Gulyaipole, which could complicate the situation for the garrison. Additionally, the Ukrainian command would be forced to deploy additional reserves to prevent the defense line from being broken through. In that case, there would be no forces left to defend Gulyaipole.

On November 30, units of the Vostok group of forces entered the northern part of the city. The Russian army is employing the infiltration tactic that proved effective in Pokrovsk.

There is intense fighting on the front line near Zaporizhzhia in Stepnogorsk, on the banks of the Dnieper River. Russian paratroopers have tactically encircled the Ukrainian garrison. The Ukrainian army still controls the area, containing multistory buildings in the center of the settlement.

Both sides’ command attention is focused on Gulyaipole. The Russian army has likely chosen an unconventional strategy. They plan to deliver the main strike north of the city to break through the last Ukrainian line of defense in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Mirrored - South Front

