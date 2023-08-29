Create New Account
Doctor suicides. Cover ups. Coincidences. NPCs look for ways to explain away the madness.
Published 21 hours ago

40 year old award winning cancer doctor from NY murders 4 month old daughter and then kills herself. Shocking news about other young doctor suicides that show evidence that they could be associated with the MRNA jabs.
How can they not see the truth? How can they always be looking for answers, but it never includes Vaccines.

https://makismd.substack.com/
https://twccanada.health/

