Understanding Peptide Stacking, an interview with Diane Kazer

Is combining peptides helpful—or harmful? Diane dives into peptide stacking, lab markers, and why mold and mycotoxins show up so often in modern testing. Healing isn’t about adding more—it’s about understanding what your body is fighting.
#PeptideStacking #Mycotoxins #FunctionalMedicine #HealingSmart #FullEpisode
