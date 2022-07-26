NWO Satanist witch feminists are now legalizing child sacrifice abortion rituals up to 6 days old

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022).
Earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers are now legalizing child sacrifice up to 6 days old
The Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite black nobility families and reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist earth's hidden matriarchal rulers' are now trying to put through laws to conduct their pagan ritual abortion child sacrifice of human & Lyran and Orion babies up to 6 days old. Their “Planned Parenthood” will no longer have to sell live born babies to their reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal lesbian Satanist genocidal psychopathic “Hansel & Gretel witches” feminists, but they will be legally able to sacrifice children who are already born. God will bring all of this to an end, and the devil and his “fake aliens” “Twilight Saga vampire” fallen angel devils, who are sucking the blood of our human children to take on human DNA form to breed nephilim children with their human New Age Wicca witch servants, will be thrown into the abyss. How would they like it if someone aborted and sacrificed and ate their nephilim children when they are 6 days old? Hypocrites! They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking with heart attacks and genital attacks. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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