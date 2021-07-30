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COVID 19 VACCINE INJURED PEOPLE ASKING FOR HELP & THEY WANT TO BE HEARD!
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252 views • July 30, 2021
This video "WE WANT TO BE HEARD" is on c19vaccinereactions.com Please share so their story gets out. This is a travesty that our Govt continue to ignor the injuries these people continue to deal with as they rush to replace these people with MILLIONS of new illegals rushing our borders. Who is going to take care of these people that can no longer work & have millions of dollars of medical bills piling up as they MARCH TO MAKE YOU TAKE THE EXPERIMENTAL DEATH SHOT!
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