© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 648 – Proof Private Schools Want 4-Year-Olds To Question Their Privates & Gender
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • February 21, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with an absolutely wild video that shows just how private schools across the country are training teachers to expose kids as young as four years old to explicit sexual content in the classroom, without parents having a clue.
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.