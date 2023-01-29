The nature WILD and BEAUTIFUL

The nature is wild and beautiful! So much for our eyes to see and be grateful that we can enjoy all it's majestic beauty! So many animals all various and bursting with life! When God created all these, He thought at us! He created all for us, but in the same time He gave us a huge responsibility: we need to take care of all God's creation and not to destroy it.God will hold us accountable for how we treat no only others, but even the animals, the nature around us! Elephants, wolves, penguins, birds of every kind come to greet you in this video and i am so grateful to these sites for allowing me to use the footage : https://www.vecteezy.com/ https://www.videvo.net/ The music as usual, comes from @Epidemic Sound God bless you all pls subscribe to my rumble channel too https://rumble.com/c/BringingLight

