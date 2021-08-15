Enoch - God, Angels, Devils, & Man

Enoch (Book of Enoch) video (released 2012) is a journey 5,000 years in the past through the eyes of Enoch, 7th from the Biblical Adam, and great grandfather of Noah.



Enoch covers the Fall of the Angels (Watchers), producing Nephilim, Annunaki, and or the Discovery Channel’s Ancient Aliens. Enoch also covers Serpent/Reptilian creatures.



Popular TV shows such as Ancient Aliens say we are encountering “Ancient Aliens”, Entities, alien beings, alien agendas, UFO’s, UFO sightings from ages past, UFO sightings in modern day; but more than this, if Enoch is correct, not only does it mean we are “not alone”, but greater still, paints a picture that is somewhat darker, grander in scope, and encompasses all mankind, history, the whole universe, and dimensions from heaven to hell, and all the things that lurk between.



An epic journey from man’s origins, to the “fallen angels”, to Noah’s Flood, to the “End of the World" to eternity itself.