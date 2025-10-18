BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally 18 October 2025 - part 2
Part 2 of two sections, this one covering the remaining collection of speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. Though there was much spoken about government and corporate corruption, the main message for passers by to hear was about NOT signing up for the digital ID. There is a clause (74) in the legislation that protects anybody who does not want to participate in this government overreach. The gloves are off. 

freedomrallylegislationgovernment corruptionmelbournecorporate corruptiondigital idgovernment overreachbourke street mall
