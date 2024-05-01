I Choose Life and Recognize the Blessings of Being Alive Biofield Clearing Release Receive Tapping

This is the extended version of the free video "I Choose Life and Recognize the Blessings of Being Alive." In this video I column over the statement "I Choose Life and Recognize the Blessings of Being Alive" to remove blockages and stuck energies regarding this statement. Listening can help you along your healing journey.

See https://www.brighteon.com/b743e862-7caa-45bb-b547-1b5ab9e2a7a9 for an example of what the extended version will look like.

Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

Backgrounds are free from https://www.pexels.com/ and/or from paid subscription to https://www.canva.com/.