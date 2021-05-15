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Dr Tom Cowan considers, 'Shedding' Can people who have been vaccinated make the un-vaccinated ill?
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237 views • May 15, 2021
Vaccine Shedding webinar from Friday, 14 May, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB5suKZdCtXJ/
Can people who have been vaccinated make the un-vaccinated ill?
In a genuinely mesmerising way Tom draws you in by adding reasoning to the scientific investigations he has made. He has the remarkable ability to choose words that allow most people to understand complex medical issues.
Dr Tom Cowan explains how he believes there has been a lack of scrupulous testing and study to determine short, medium and long term effect of the mRNA vaccine. He says he believes there should be a suspension of the roll out of the vaccine so as more study in to these kind of questions can be done.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB5suKZdCtXJ/
Can people who have been vaccinated make the un-vaccinated ill?
In a genuinely mesmerising way Tom draws you in by adding reasoning to the scientific investigations he has made. He has the remarkable ability to choose words that allow most people to understand complex medical issues.
Dr Tom Cowan explains how he believes there has been a lack of scrupulous testing and study to determine short, medium and long term effect of the mRNA vaccine. He says he believes there should be a suspension of the roll out of the vaccine so as more study in to these kind of questions can be done.
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