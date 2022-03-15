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Truth - Ukraine is 'NOT' a Democracy
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1044 views • March 15, 2022
The US has been controlling Ukraine since Obama-led coup d-etat of Ukraine's legitimate president in 2014. Ever since, Ukraine has been anything 'but' a democracy, in which the CIA-Controlled Fake News MSM has consistently been lying about.
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