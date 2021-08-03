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Mel K & President Donald J Trump Address Ladies For America First At Bedminster NJ 7-28-2021
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70 views • August 03, 2021
Exclusive Mel K and special amazing surprise guest our duly elected President Donald J Trump addresses Ladies For America First at their first fund raiser to benefit child trafficking rescue and awareness group www.Love146.org at Trump Bedminster Golf Club 7-28-2021
It was the honor and privilege of a lifetime to get to again meet, and shake the hand of our president while also being able to address this amazing group of ladies for such an important cause. Thank you to our gracious hosts, all the organizers and supporters of Ladies For America First, Love 146, the amazing team at the club and especially Our President Donald Trump. For God Country, Family, Humanity and Good Old Common Sense We The People Stand Together. God Wins!
The Mel K Show https://rumble.com/vkku4c-mel-k-and-president-donald-j-trump-address-ladies-for-america-first-at-bedm.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=5
It was the honor and privilege of a lifetime to get to again meet, and shake the hand of our president while also being able to address this amazing group of ladies for such an important cause. Thank you to our gracious hosts, all the organizers and supporters of Ladies For America First, Love 146, the amazing team at the club and especially Our President Donald Trump. For God Country, Family, Humanity and Good Old Common Sense We The People Stand Together. God Wins!
The Mel K Show https://rumble.com/vkku4c-mel-k-and-president-donald-j-trump-address-ladies-for-america-first-at-bedm.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=5
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