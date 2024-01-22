You will own MANY things, and be very happy, by 2030. And vanquish the pyschopaths too.

Words are VERY powerful. Choose your words wisely. This video teaches you how to properly convey information relayed by the psychopaths, in order to simultaneously vanquish the evil and create your desired solution. Watch and listen for details.
Transcript here: https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20240121-transcript-you-will-own-many-things.txt
Audio file here: https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20240121-transcript-you-will-own-many-things.mp3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.