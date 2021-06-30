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Polly on Nano, Brendon on Kissinger and Trump, Bolsheviks at large! Fauci and Emails!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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509 views • June 30, 2021
Amazing Polly! “More Polly” new channel. https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/

Brendan O’Connell: smart cities! Kissinger and Trump. 42 minute mark! https://www.bitchute.com/video/SF4Q7y5A0Bg6/

Amazon movie describes vaccine as sterilization campaign! https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d12099d20baf1e413dbd05

Jim Crenshaw: some die slowly, some die fast! https://www.bitchute.com/video/58gJqRt8Dntk/

Facebook and Sex trafficking! Facebook Can Be Sued for Sex Trafficking, Texas Supreme Court Rules
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/facebook-can-be-sued-for-sex-trafficking-texas-supreme-court-rules_3876475.html

Watchdog: Schools’ Critical Race Theory Initiatives May Violate Constitution, State Laws
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/watchdog-schools-critical-race-theory-initiatives-may-violate-constitution-state-laws_3880230.html

Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

Alex Newman: Biden signs new Atlantic charter! https://rumble.com/vj63xh-new-atlantic-charter-btds.html

Brendan O’connell: smart cities! Kissinger and Trump. Or 10 at 42 minute mark! https://www.bitchute.com/video/SF4Q7y5A0Bg6/

Giuliani: Fauci and Moderna: Wuhan coverup:
https://youtu.be/Tl89AW8vzQEb

Jim Jordan: walks through emails showing Fauci’s Fraud! https://youtu.be/q3F2ZJGipiE

Forbes: Jim Jordan continues with Dr.Jerar: witness in hearing: https://youtu.be/hClM0bWspjY

Chemtrails: https://www.brighteon.com/ae927c04-b38e-4430-b8f8-e07d7f69e304

Dr Fleming: “it’s a bio weapon” https://www.brighteon.com/2b956b1b-77cf-4699-a00e-bc87de2fa107

Zeppelin Live. January 1975. Minneapolis. 1st show on the tour. https://youtu.be/LBSCkXAimcQ
See levee breaks. And next 2.👍
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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