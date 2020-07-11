What You Can Do To Help Defend Those Who Defend Us - Dr. Rashid A Buttar

Defending Those Who Defend Us - Part 3 of 4



This 4 part series representing a roundtable uncensored and passionate conversation between four veterans regarding the current situation regarding the covid-19 and the roll out of the vaccine which based on previous history, will be mandated for all who serve in the military.



Part 3 goes into discussing what each of us can do regarding this incredibly important issue. Recognizing what soldiers receiving these shots have gone through, and what many of them will experience later on in life is critical. But beyond that, simply recognizing there serve and sacrifice, literally of their body from the time they got their first vaccination, becomes critical to first recognizing this ignored issue, and then how it can be addressed so as to stop it from occurring and continuing. Part 3 is a cliff hanger but all 4 parts of this video are a must see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving.



Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.