This video is a follow on from An Introduction to Ayn Rand’s Theory of Art.It explains in greater detail than the introductory video, how her theory relates to the art of sculpture.Gives an explanation of the techniques of sculpture.How to clarify your value system in relation to sculptureHow the artist’s sense of life determines his workInstead of being bombarded with visual data learn how to look and see what is actually there.Recognise your own sense of life.Understand the artist’s sense of life.How your own sense of life will decide your response to artLearn how to analyse both figurative and abstract sculpture.With photos of sculptures located in London and Florence.If you would like the handout pdf file, please email me atwith “A Philosophy of Sculpture pdf” in the subject box