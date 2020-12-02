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A Philosophy of Sculpture
THINKING ABOUT ART
THINKING ABOUT ART
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15 views • December 02, 2020
This video is a follow on from An Introduction to Ayn Rand’s Theory of Art.
It explains in greater detail than the introductory video, how her theory relates to the art of sculpture.
Gives an explanation of the techniques of sculpture.
How to clarify your value system in relation to sculpture
How the artist’s sense of life determines his work
Instead of being bombarded with visual data learn how to look and see what is actually there.
Recognise your own sense of life.
Understand the artist’s sense of life.
How your own sense of life will decide your response to art
Learn how to analyse both figurative and abstract sculpture.
With photos of sculptures located in London and Florence.
If you would like the handout pdf file, please email me at
[email protected]
with “A Philosophy of Sculpture pdf” in the subject box
Keywords
philosophyartestheticssculptureayn rand
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy