Did the Constitution Fail?

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Today, we live under the largest government in history - this couldn’t be further from the system of the founders under the Constitution. So some people take the position that the Constitution itself failed to limit government. But, is that the case, or is there some other cause the Founders would point to?
Path to Liberty: July 27, 2022
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