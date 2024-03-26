Create New Account
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer: We're Headed for War & World Government, Accelerate Your Preparedness!
Geopolitics & Empire
Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer discusses the state of the empire, his experience in the Military-Industrial-Complex, the looming wars on the horizon, the financial system on the edge of the abyss, how to prepare for the hard road ahead, and more!


About Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer

Lt. Col. Chris Koelzer is founder of Ready Husband which provides a FAMILY PREP PLAN giving you a step-by-step guide to accelerate your family’s preparedness for any crisis.


