© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on Global Economic Recovery, Climate Change
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • January 08, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OL2dubQ0_CQ | After the Covid-19 restrictions and measures will come the climate action plans. These plans will be the final nail in the coffin for the world economy. It is nothing but a world takeover by the KIKE finances.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.