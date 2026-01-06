HOMO SAPIENS MAY ONLY HAVE 20 YEARS LEFT? 2045 FERTILITY ARMAGEDDON?

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected] OR

[email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/









We do most of our sessions by phone but also can do Whatsapp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger as well by voice with no video.





​A quick Energy Clearing Chakra Alignment can be done in 15 minutes or so and the recommended donation is $50.





Most Aura Readings-Lifepath/Biofield Tuning/Energy Work-Instruction/Channeling-Contacting Ancestors-Higher Self/Spiritual Coaching/Medical Intuitive sessions take 30-45 minutes and the typical donations range from $100-$150.





​As far as a Vedic Birth Chart goes we need date, place, and exact time of birth to be accurate. It usually takes some time to put together a chart and then the session which includes Biofield Tuning/Energy Work takes 45-60 minutes typically. Most people donate $150-$250 for a chart and session.





Since spots book up quickly we ask for the donation in advance to secure your timeslot.





We look forward to working with you!





Namaste!





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Children_of_Men

https://myovaterra.com/blogs/resource-library/decline-in-sperm-count-male-fertility

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Male_infertility_crisis

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20194757/

https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/2008190312347316575

https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/26/sperm-count-declining-fertility-rate-decline/