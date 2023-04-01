Trump Indictment: We Are Now Officially Live in a Banana Republic - #JudicialTyranny

#Free #Sovereign #Trump #Indictment #JudicialTyranny #BananaRepublic #DEFACTO #Kangaroo #Court
It is Now very clear that we are Officially in a Banana Republic ran by a DE FACTO Kangaroo court system using Chicago courtroom tactics of Intimidation which means We The People are not a free Sovereign anymore! This is in Regard of the Trump Indictment. This is very much so illegal Election Interference!
ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 3/31/23 • ROGER STONE, ROBERT BARNES - TRUMP INDICTMENT, News & Analysis • Infowars: https://www.brighteon.com/87e47377-09b5-437c-af33-da3d083f2bba
