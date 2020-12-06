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Robotaxis Taxis Today - Brain Chips Tomorrow - Let The Hunger Games Begin..!
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60 views • December 06, 2020
*** Lots more hard hitting truth content in the Truth Vault on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
December 03, 2020
AV startup AutoX starts driverless testing:
BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group, said Thursday it has started fully driverless vehicle testing in China with Pacifica minivans from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
AutoX, which is also backed by Dongfeng Motor Group and SAIC Motor Corp., will have a fleet of 25 driverless vehicles in Shenzhen and five in other cities to test the technology.
Automakers and technology companies are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility. Read full article here: https://www.autonews.com/mobility-rep...
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................................
Torque News - https://www.youtube.com/c/Torquenews/...
...............................................
Nicholson1968 - https://www.nicholson1968.com/
...............................................
A must watch: BRAINWASH U - Media Mind Control Over The Decades - https://youtu.be/PQtN8UbT8HA
............................................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
............................................
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/save...
Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHea...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/ - Website
Music in this video:
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Zombie Time-13856
Artist: Brian Tyler
Album: The Fate of the Furious (Original Motion Picture Score)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Universal Pictures Film Music (Universal Pictures Film Music - DNC)); UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song: Jacoo - Withering (Original)
Artist: Jacoo
Album: Jacoo - Withering (Original)
Licensed to YouTube by
RepostNetwork (on behalf of Jacoo), and 4 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
December 03, 2020
AV startup AutoX starts driverless testing:
BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group, said Thursday it has started fully driverless vehicle testing in China with Pacifica minivans from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
AutoX, which is also backed by Dongfeng Motor Group and SAIC Motor Corp., will have a fleet of 25 driverless vehicles in Shenzhen and five in other cities to test the technology.
Automakers and technology companies are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility. Read full article here: https://www.autonews.com/mobility-rep...
Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................................
Torque News - https://www.youtube.com/c/Torquenews/...
...............................................
Nicholson1968 - https://www.nicholson1968.com/
...............................................
A must watch: BRAINWASH U - Media Mind Control Over The Decades - https://youtu.be/PQtN8UbT8HA
............................................
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
............................................
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/save...
Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHea...
///////
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - BitChute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/ - Website
Music in this video:
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Zombie Time-13856
Artist: Brian Tyler
Album: The Fate of the Furious (Original Motion Picture Score)
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Universal Pictures Film Music (Universal Pictures Film Music - DNC)); UMPG Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 1 Music Rights Societies
Song: Jacoo - Withering (Original)
Artist: Jacoo
Album: Jacoo - Withering (Original)
Licensed to YouTube by
RepostNetwork (on behalf of Jacoo), and 4 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
Keywords
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