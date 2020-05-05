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Cynthia McKinney: We Are Being LIED To! - IS THIS Civil War 2.0?
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69 views • May 05, 2020
World Alternative Media

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Josh Sigurdson talks with former Representative from Georgia, Cynthia McKinney PhD about the unthinkable times we currently live in and how she diagnoses the current environment.
From the economic collapse to the power grab we're witnessing on the biggest scale in history.
How about the famed doctor getting all the praise right now? Who does he work for? Who benefits from this whole situation?
What can we do about the countless people complacent with the current situation and giving in out of fear? What about the move to take people's defense away at this critical time?
Most important of all, what is something positive we can take out of this current crazy situation?

All this and more in this latest interview with the wonderful Cynthia McKinney!

Stay tuned for more from WAM!


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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Rep. Cynthia McKinney
Josh Sigurdson
Keywords
freedomcivil warcdcprotestfreedom of speechtyrannytestingbill gatescynthia mckinneylock downcovid-19fuacilied toworld alternative media
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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